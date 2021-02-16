Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $492,000 Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.23 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

