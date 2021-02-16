Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,458 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

