Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.83.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.