Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

GASNY opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.