National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE TU opened at $20.96 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Mirova bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

