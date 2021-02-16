National Bank Financial Raises Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$27.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock has a market cap of C$48.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.03. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$26.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

