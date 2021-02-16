National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 944.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 139,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.