National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,848 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 108,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.