National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 769 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of MGM opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

