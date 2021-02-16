National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLA by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $331.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $334.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

