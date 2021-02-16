National Asset Management Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.