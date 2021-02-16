National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.71. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $242.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.