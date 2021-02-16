National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $662.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

