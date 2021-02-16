Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,865.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,679.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

