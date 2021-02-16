Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242,580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,159,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,577,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE:DRE opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

