Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NVS stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

