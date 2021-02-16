Murphy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

