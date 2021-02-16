Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

