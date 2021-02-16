Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 285 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegion by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allegion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Allegion by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.