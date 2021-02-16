MSA Safety (MSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.