Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.33

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 9014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

