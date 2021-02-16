MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

