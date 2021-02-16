Motco Sells 797 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motco cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.33. The stock has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

