Motco Sells 5,090 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,631. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

