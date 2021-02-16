Motco Sells 3,730 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motco cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Motco’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $8,904,524. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded up $6.55 on Tuesday, hitting $304.92. 193,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. The stock has a market cap of $357.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

