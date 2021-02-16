Motco Has $7.33 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.27. 42,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The firm has a market cap of $309.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

