Motco Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 354,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

