Motco Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Motco lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 453,110 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,247,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 2,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,590. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.