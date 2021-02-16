Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 14th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,507,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,384 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,861. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
