Morgan Stanley Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $173.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.64.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $165.84 on Friday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

