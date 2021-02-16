Morgan Stanley Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $206.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.50.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.