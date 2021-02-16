Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.27% of Moody’s worth $3,417,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $278.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.81 and its 200-day moving average is $280.02. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.