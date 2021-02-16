Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,237,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

