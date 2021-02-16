Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

