Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.35. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.