Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

