Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 552,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,931,000 after purchasing an additional 470,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

