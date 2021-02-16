MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

