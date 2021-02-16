Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.82

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and traded as low as $18.33. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 17,895 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

