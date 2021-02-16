Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Minor International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of March 5, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in approximately 26 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Bonchon, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, Riverside, and Benihana brands.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.