Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NYSE:MTX opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

