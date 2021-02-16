Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 461,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,669. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

