Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 461,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,669. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

