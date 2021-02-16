Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $4,928,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $5,020,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 159,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

