Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 39.9% in January

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the January 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.