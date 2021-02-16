MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.