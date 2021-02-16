Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post $34.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.21 million to $34.60 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $129.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.33 million, with estimates ranging from $139.18 million to $142.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total transaction of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,275.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.