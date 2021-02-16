Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce sales of $254.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.74 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $208.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $939.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,052,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $72.54. 5,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

