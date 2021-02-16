Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in January

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $3.88.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
