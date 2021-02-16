Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in January

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $3.88.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

