Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.
In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
