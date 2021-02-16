Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $173.95.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.